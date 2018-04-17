Gov. Greitens responds to AG's accusations of wrongdoing

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens responded to the accusations of wrongdoing from Attorney General Josh Hawley.

"Fortunately for Josh, he’s better at press conferences than the law. Anyone who has set foot in a Missouri courtroom knows these allegations are ridiculous. Josh has turned the “evidence” he claims to have over to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner— a liberal prosecutor funded by George Soros who allegedly suborned perjury, falsified documents, and withheld evidence. We will dispense with these false allegations."

Jim Martin, the attorney for Greitens, also responded.

"We’ve done a thorough review of this matter, and we know that there’s no wrongdoing here. In fact, there’s nothing close to wrongdoing. Eric built The Mission Continues from scratch, and he helped thousands of veterans by doing so. The Attorney General held a completely frivolous and inappropriate press conference on a non-issue."

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley spoke live on Facebook on Tuesday, April 17.

He said he found evidence that Gov. Eric Greitens committed felony computer tampering.

