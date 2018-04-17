National Day of Action Against Gun Violence observed in parts of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

National Day of Action Against Gun Violence observed in parts of KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Students and staff are asked to participate in the National Day (Source: KFVS) Students and staff are asked to participate in the National Day (Source: KFVS)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

A National Day of Action Against Gun Violence in Schools will take place on April 20.

Departments across Kentucky are asking for students and staff in Kentucky Public Schools to participate. 

The Kentucky Education Association, The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, the Kentucky School Boards Association, and the PTA of Kentucky are all on board.

KEA President Stephanie Winkler invited organizations across the country to join in sending the message to policymakers that #enoughisenough.

“KEA wants all students and school employees in the Commonwealth to stand together on April 20 by wearing blue and orange in honor of Marshall County High School. We ask that before you start your school day you gather outside your schools and observe two minutes of silence in honor of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, the children who were killed at MCHS—and then walk in to school together, #marshallcountystrong! We all have prayed for the children and families of Marshall County and of Parkland, Florida. And we have remembered the children and families who lived this horror before, at Sandy Hook, and Columbine, and Heath, and East Carter, and Westside Middle School. They all are in our thoughts and prayers. But thoughts and prayers will not make our schools safe, and they cannot make certain that no parent will ever have to send their child to school and pray that they come home. Only action can do that. It is time to act.” - Winkler said.

