2 arrested in Randolph Co. investigation after warrants issued nearly 1 year earlier

Two people have been arrested after arrest warrants were issued in June of 2017.

Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Chester Police Department investigated on June 2, 2017, on a methamphetamine ICE case.

As a result of the investigation; arrest warrants were issued for issued for Ronald P. Welton, aka “Waldo” age 52 of Chester and Michelle L. Frazer, age 45 of Chester.

Officers said both are charged with the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams. Welton and Frazer were arrested by the Chester Police Department on April 12, 2018, after a traffic stop.

Bond for Welton was set at $15,000. Bond for Frazer was set at $10,000. Both are incarcerated pending the posting for bond.

