Murray, KY man arrested on numerous felony thefts charges

Numerous thefts across several states led to the arrest of one man from Murray, Kentucky.

Matthew P. Crawford, age 37 was arrested in connection with thefts related to the selling of large equipment.

Crawford was arrested and charged with five counts of theft by deception under $10,000, five counts of theft by deception over $10,000, and four counts of theft by failure to make required disposition. Crawford was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

Police said in early January, the Kentucky State Police began receiving information concerning possible fraudulent business transactions related to the sale of large equipment.

The KSP investigation identified victims in Kansas, North Carolina, Vermont, Texas, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio. The total amount of large equipment fraudulently sold totaled nearly $750,000 according to police.

KSP officials said they have been in communication with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will be working with them on any related federal charges

