US 51 in Carlisle Co., KY open after semi crash

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said lanes are open following a crash on US 51 in Carlisle County about two miles north of Bardwell. (Source: KYTC)

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said lanes are open following a crash on US 51 in Carlisle County about two miles north of Bardwell.

They said sometime around 8:30 a.m., US 51 was closed at this site to allow removal of the truck.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.