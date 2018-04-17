This week in music: 1990 Sinead O'Connor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1990 Sinead O'Connor

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Time to check out some golden oldies.

Let's turn back the clock to this week in 1990 and check out the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100.  

At number five was Tommy Page with I'll Be Your Everything.  Page took the song all the way to the top of the chart. But despite the success of I'll Be Your Everything, Page never had another major hit.  He did dabble in some acting and was also a music executive.  Tommy Page died last year at the age of 47.

In the number four spot was the R&B due Calloway with I Wanna Be Rich. It was the group's only top ten hit on the pop charts.

British singer-actress Lisa Stansfield was at number three with her breakthrough single.  All Around the World was an international hit.  Although it only peaked at number three on the Hot 100, it topped Billboard's Dance Chart as well as the R&B/Hip Hop chart.   It remains Stansfield's biggest hit.

Canadian singer-songwriter Jane Child was in the number two spot with Don't Wanna Fall In Love. It's Child's only top 40 hit making her a one-hit-wonder.

And in the top spot for this week in '90  was Sinead O'Connor with Nothing Compares 2 You.  The song was written by Prince and originally recorded by The Family, a funk group created as an outlet for more Prince material.  But when O'Connor turned it into a power ballad, it became a worldwide hit, topping the charts in Canada, Ireland, Australia, Mexico, Sweden, Great Britain and many other countries.  Here in the U.S. Nothing Compares 2 you spend four weeks at number one.  The video for the song was also named Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards.  O'Connor was the first woman to win the award.
 

