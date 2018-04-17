First Alert: Temps warmer, windy Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says southerly winds will begin to increase this evening and this will help keep temperatures from falling as low as we have seen.

In fact, we will likely see lows reached around midnight and temperatures remaining steady or slowly warming towards morning. Lows will mainly be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be warm and windy. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s in most areas. Temperatures will begin to drop during the early afternoon hours behind a cold front.

It looks as though parts of the Heartland could see another freeze later this week.

We are still watching for rain over the weekend. Most of Saturday will be dry.

Rain chances sneak in Saturday night into Sunday

