What you need to know April 17

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Leave yourself some time to defrost in the morning (Source: Pixabay) Leave yourself some time to defrost in the morning (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 17.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have a frosty start to the morning for most of the Heartland. If you parked outside, you’ll be scraping frost off your car.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is good news, however. The warm-up will start when the sun comes up. Southern parts of the Heartland will get into the 70s with northern parts still getting into the 60s. There will be lots of sunshine. Today is Laura’s pick day of the week.

A front will move through on Wednesday. There might be a stray shower, but it will be mostly dry and windy. Temperatures will be about 70 degrees. However, Thursday looks cooler, with some places dropping back into the 50s.

We’re still tracking rain over the weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry and Sunday we’ll have scattered showers.

Making headlines

A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

A McCracken County, Kentucky man has been charged with rape and sodomy after teen girls claimed to be kidnapped.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint that someone had been held against their will Monday.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign paid at least $25,000 for legal representation as he faces trouble on several fronts.

The Mississippi River Commission met with representatives along the Mississippi River on a high-water inspection trip.

Trending web stories

A second grader in Minnesota brought a kitchen knife to school and injured three students.

When Tax Day comes around, it’s all about the money. Here are a few songs to get you through.

Authorities are hoping a new video will help them find a Minnesota woman accused of murdering two people.

