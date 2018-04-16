1 taken to hospital after 2 vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY

(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

Cape Girardeau passed a resolution Monday night supporting Tax Incremental Financing for the redevelopment of Esquire Theater. This will allow the someone to redevelop using the TIF. If you've spent any time in downtown Cape Girardeau, you'd probably recognize the old Esquire Theater. But since the lights on the outside have been out for more than 30 years, it's in need of some work. The president of the Cape Chamber, John Mehner, understands that. "It nee...