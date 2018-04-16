1 taken to hospital after 2 vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 17. First Alert Forecast We’ll have a frosty start to the morning for most of the Heartland.
Good morning, it is Monday, April 16. First Alert Forecast It feels like winter outside. Current wind chills are in the 20s with some flurries.
One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, April 16.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint that someone had been held against their will.
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.
