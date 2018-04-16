1 taken to hospital after 2 vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 taken to hospital after 2 vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer

1 person from Ballard, Ky. was injured in the crash (Source: Raycom Media) 1 person from Ballard, Ky. was injured in the crash (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, April 16.

It happened around 3:51 p.m. in the 6800 block of Ogden Landing Road.

A 55-year-old driver from Ballard, Ky., Mary Jo Crabtree, was westbound and stopped to make a lefthand turn in a Toyota Corolla when 24-year-old Jeremy Wooley from West Paducah hit her car in the rear with a Chevy truck pulling a trailer.

Crabtree was taken to an emergency room with non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies were assisted by Mercy EMS and the Concord Fire Department.

