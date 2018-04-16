Paducah, KY man arrested after holding person captive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY man arrested after holding person captive

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Johnathan Poole, 22. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Johnathan Poole, 22. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint that someone had been held against their will.

According to the McCracken County, Johnathan S. Poole, 22 years of age, of Paducah, a suspect in the case had fled the scene prior to deputies arrival.

A resident said that Poole was invited into the home as a guest on April 15. During the visit, Poole used methamphetamine and became very paranoid.  Poole then took a knife from the kitchen and held the homeowner against their will in the bathroom for an extended period of time.  During this time, Poole made unwanted sexual contact with the homeowner. Poole also destroyed the homeowner's cell phone.  At approximately 10 a.m., Poole exited the bathroom still armed with the knife and took money from the wallet of the victim.  Poole then fled the scene and deputies in the area were unable to locate him.

Around 5 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff’s Detectives received information of someone matching Poole’s description a short distance from the scene in Graves County.  With the assistance of the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Poole was arrested without incident.  Poole was taken to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, where confessed.

Johnathan Poole was out on bond at the time and had an active warrant for felony theft out of McCracken County.  Poole has been previously charged with Attempted Murder in McCracken County.

Poole has been charged with First-degree Robbery, First-degree Burglary, First-degree Unlawful Imprisonment, Third-degree Sexual Abuse First-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

