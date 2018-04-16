Heartland representatives meet with MRC about river and levee concerns

One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, April 16.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint that someone had been held against their will.
The Mississippi River Commission met with representatives from several states along the Mississippi River on a high-water inspection trip aboard an Army Corps of Engineer's Motor Vessel.
Tonight will be another cold night and freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for much of the area.
A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.
PHOTOS: Severe flooding leaves heavy damage across Kauai
