Perry County, MO Sheriff's Office locates vehicle sought

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The sheriff's office found the vehicle (Source: KFVS)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office sent out a Nixle alert about a 2016 Dodge Dually with IL license plates, and if anyone saw it to contact them.

A little while later, the sheriff's office said the vehicle was found. It's not clear why the sheriff's office was looking for the vehicle, but they had warned for the public not to approach it.

