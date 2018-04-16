Progressive income tax debate for IL governor race - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Progressive income tax debate for IL governor race

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
In the upcoming Illinois governor's race, one of the biggest issues that Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker will debate is the progressive income tax.
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

In the upcoming Illinois governor's race, one of the biggest issues that Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker will debate is the progressive income tax.

Illinois has a flat rate system of 4.95 percent, that the richest or the poorest person pays. However, with a progressive income tax, similar to the federal one, the more you make, the higher the percentage you have to pay. 

Two gentlemen, Gary Holda and Richard Bortz, both who live in Carbondale, and both are retired educators with two differing opinions about progressive income tax.

“I’m ok with the progressive tax and the idea of taxing the rich and the people that make higher earnings and stuff," Holda said. 

“Let’s just say I won’t vote for income tax change increases," said Bortz.

An example from the IRS states low-income residents would be taxed at 10-percent, middle-income taxpayers at 15-percent and high-income taxpayers at 30-percent. 

“If I’m making a good living, I should be the one paying more taxes in my opinion." Holda says, "The poor, they're barely making ends meet. they are trying to feed a family and they are trying to put a roof over their heads how can you tax them and make them pay more, I don’t see how that’s possible.”

According to Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Poll, 72-percent of Illinois voters favor the tax. 

While many may support a progressive income tax, Bortz explains why he doesn't. 

“I think we need to cut taxes, Tump is right," said Bortz. "Get the money back in where people who make money by setting up businesses and that kind of stuff.”

Holda and Bortz agree on one thing, the ultimate problem. 

“The only problem I have with that is that the fact that, whenever we get more money, they don’t pay down the debt, they just add and spend more,” Holda said. 

“I’m not a politician, but it’s just one more form of taxing and when money goes up to the government it does not go into the private enterprise where it turns around and makes more money,' said Bortz. "That’s the problem."

“I feel bad for the poor and I feel I understand what the rich are saying because they’re going like ‘God I just get taxed to death," said Holda. "Yeah but you’re still making an awful lot of money.”

To get a progressive tax a constitutional amendment would have to pass in the General Assembly. Then, it would then go to Illinois voters for approval at the ballot box. 

