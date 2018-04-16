Cave-In-Rock Ferry to reopen April 17

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to reopen on a normal schedule at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17. (Source: KYTC)

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to reopen on a normal schedule at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17.

Spokesperson Keith Todd said the ferry has been closed since about noon on April 5 when floodwaters covered KY 91 near the 11-mile marker approaching the Kentucky Landing.

The ferry was also closed for about 30 days during February and March due to flooding.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with IL Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Illinois.

The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., 7-days a week. The ferry carries about 500-vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.