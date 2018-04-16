Cave-In-Rock Ferry to reopen April 17

Tonight will be another cold night and freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for much of the area.
A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.
The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office said if anyone notices a 2016 Dodge Dually with IL license plates to contact them.
In the upcoming Illinois Governor's race, one of the biggest issues that Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker will debate is the progressive income tax.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to reopen on a normal schedule at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17.
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.
