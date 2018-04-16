Cave-In-Rock Ferry to reopen April 17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cave-In-Rock Ferry to reopen April 17

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to reopen on a normal schedule at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17. (Source: KYTC) According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to reopen on a normal schedule at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17. (Source: KYTC)
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to reopen on a normal schedule at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17.

Spokesperson Keith Todd said the ferry has been closed since about noon on April 5 when floodwaters covered KY 91 near the 11-mile marker approaching the Kentucky Landing.

The ferry was also closed for about 30 days during February and March due to flooding.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with IL Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Illinois.

The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., 7-days a week.  The ferry carries about 500-vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Winter is back, prepare for the cold

    First Alert: Winter is back, prepare for the cold

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:49:09 GMT
    Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings tonight into Tuesday morning (Source: KFVS)Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings tonight into Tuesday morning (Source: KFVS)
    Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings tonight into Tuesday morning (Source: KFVS)Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings tonight into Tuesday morning (Source: KFVS)

    Tonight will be another cold night and freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for much of the area. 

    Tonight will be another cold night and freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for much of the area. 

  • Bill filed to separate SIU's Carbondale, Edwardsville campuses

    Bill filed to separate SIU's Carbondale, Edwardsville campuses

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:53:16 GMT
    A new bill introduced to the Illinois legislature proposes a separate SIU Board of Trustees, one for each campus. (Source: KFVS)A new bill introduced to the Illinois legislature proposes a separate SIU Board of Trustees, one for each campus. (Source: KFVS)

    A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

    A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

  • Perry County Sheriff's Office warns against approaching white Dodge Dually

    Perry County Sheriff's Office warns against approaching white Dodge Dually

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:45:45 GMT
    The sheriff's office is warning the public (Source: KFVS)The sheriff's office is warning the public (Source: KFVS)
    The sheriff's office is warning the public (Source: KFVS)The sheriff's office is warning the public (Source: KFVS)

    The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office said if anyone notices a 2016 Dodge Dually with IL license plates to contact them.

    The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office said if anyone notices a 2016 Dodge Dually with IL license plates to contact them.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:15:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:46:02 GMT
    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom "Night Court," has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom "Night Court," has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.

  • Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-04-16 21:43:41 GMT
    The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)

    Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.  

    Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly