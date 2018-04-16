Poplar Bluff, MO police looking for non-compliant sex offender

Tonight will be another cold night and freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for much of the area.
A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.
The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office said if anyone notices a 2016 Dodge Dually with IL license plates to contact them.
In the upcoming Illinois Governor's race, one of the biggest issues that Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker will debate is the progressive income tax.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to reopen on a normal schedule at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17.
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.
