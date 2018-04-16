Poplar Bluff, MO police looking for non-compliant sex offender - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff, MO police looking for non-compliant sex offender

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
John E Bryeans, 48, of Poplar Bluff moved from his home on April 3. (Source: Poplar Bluff PD, Facebook) John E Bryeans, 48, of Poplar Bluff moved from his home on April 3. (Source: Poplar Bluff PD, Facebook)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff police are searching for a non-compliant sex offender.

John E Bryeans, 48, of Poplar Bluff moved from his home on April 3. He did not report his new address to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Bryeans’ location is asked to contact Captain David Sutton at 573-686-8649 or by email at dsutton@pbpolice.org.

