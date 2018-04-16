Poplar Bluff, MO police looking for non-compliant sex offender

John E Bryeans, 48, of Poplar Bluff moved from his home on April 3. (Source: Poplar Bluff PD, Facebook)

Poplar Bluff police are searching for a non-compliant sex offender.

John E Bryeans, 48, of Poplar Bluff moved from his home on April 3. He did not report his new address to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Bryeans’ location is asked to contact Captain David Sutton at 573-686-8649 or by email at dsutton@pbpolice.org.

