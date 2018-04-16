Firefighters fight hidden risks of the job

Fighting fires and going into burning buildings are obvious dangers of the job for a firefighter, but there are other dangers to the job, we can't see.
A three-year-old girl gave back on Friday, April 13 for her birthday.
Due to a water main break, a boil water order has been issued for the 1300-1400 blocks of North Water and 5th Streets.
According to Paducah police, McCracken County man was put behind bars after two teenagers, reported missing from Henderson, Tennessee, showed up at a house in Forest Hills subdivision claiming to have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College (MAC) officials signed a memorandum of understanding for the Transfer Mentor Program on April 16, according to Southeast.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.
