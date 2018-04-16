Saint Francis offering new Acid Reflux procedure

Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux (Source: Raycom Media)

Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.

According to Saint Francis, during the procedure, a flexible bracelet of magnetic titanium beads is implanted around the esophagus laprascopically.

“The Linx procedure is a great alternative to traditional anti-reflux operations, and may avoid some of the side effects,” says Carson Cunningham, MD, a general surgeon at Saint Francis Medical Center. “It is also reversible, and patients are able to eat a normal diet immediately afterward.”

Not all patients are candidates for the LINX Reflux Management System.

For more information about this procedure, please call 573-331-3992.

