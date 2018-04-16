The Latest: Greitens attorney asks Hawley to recuse himself

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

An attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is urging the state's attorney general to recuse his office from an investigation of a veterans charity founded by the governor.

In a letter written Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, attorney Edward L. Dowd Jr. raised concerns over Josh Hawley's comment last week urging Greitens to resign. The letter says Hawley's investigation is "clearly compromised" because he has "predetermined the guilt of his own investigative target."

Hawley's office is investigating The Mission Continues as it relates to the state's consumer protection and charitable registration and reporting laws.

Hawley was among many elected officials urging Greitens' to step down after a report from a special legislative committee on Greitens' extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015. Testimony cited in the report alleged Greitens was sexually aggressive toward the woman.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office did not immediately comment.

11:20 a.m.

A top official with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office says the "egregious mistake" of hiring a man who bungled the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens should not prompt dismissal of the indictment against the governor.

In a court hearing Monday in Greitens felony invasion-of-privacy case, Chief Trial Assistant Robert Dierker admitted that the actions of William Tisaby have "created a terrible appearance" and given the false impression that the prosecutor's office hid evidence, including delaying handing over notes and a videotape from depositions.

Judge Rex Burlison will rule Thursday on a request from Greitens' lawyers to dismiss the indictment. Greitens is accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Tisaby, a private investigator, rather than relying on St. Louis police for the investigation.

