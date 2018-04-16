3-year-old girl donates to Poplar Bluff animal shelter for her b - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3-year-old girl donates to Poplar Bluff animal shelter for her birthday

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A three-year-old girl gave back on Friday, April 13 for her birthday.

Little Emery asked for donations for shelter animals for her birthday.

Her grandma, Tracy Barnes Chitwood, said the donations went to the Poplar Bluff Animal Control and the photos are adorable!

