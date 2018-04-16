Boil water order issued for parts of N. Water, 5th streets in Cape Girardeau, MO

Due to a water main break, a boil water order has been issued for the 1300-1400 blocks of North Water and 5th Streets. (Source: Pixabay)

Due to a water main break, a boil water order has been issued for the 1300-1400 blocks of North Water and 5th Streets.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, about 20 homes on N. Water Street are affected. The precautionary boil water order is until 2:30 p.m. on April 18 unless otherwise notified.

Water division crews are going door-to-door to notify residents.

For more information, please contact the Water Division/Alliance Water Resources at 573-339-6357.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.