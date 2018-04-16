Southeast, MAC to enter transfer mentor program

Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College (MAC) officials signed a memorandum of understanding for the Transfer Mentor Program on April 16, according to Southeast.

MAC students will be assigned a transfer mentor, offering support as a community college student through their first semester of enrollment at the university.

President of Southeast Dr. Carlos Vargas and MAC President Dr. Steven Kurtz also signed an articulation agreement paving the way for a seamless transition for MAC Associate of Arts in Teaching graduates to transfer into four Southeast Bachelor of Science in Education programs.

“We are pleased to partner with Mineral Area College on these agreements and continue to meet the higher education needs of students in this region by providing the tools, resources and support they need to be successful,” Vargas said. “This agreement reflects the interests of both of our institutions and underscores our commitment to help prepare outstanding teachers who are educating students in classrooms throughout this area.”

For information on Southeast College of Education degree programs, call (573) 651-2123 or coe@semo.edu.

For more information about Southeast’s Transfer Mentor Program, visit www.semo.edu/transfermentor or call (573) 651-2590.

