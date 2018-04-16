Southeast, MAC to enter transfer mentor program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast, MAC to enter transfer mentor program

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Southeast and MAC entering an agreement on Monday (Source: Southeast) Southeast and MAC entering an agreement on Monday (Source: Southeast)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College (MAC) officials signed a memorandum of understanding for the Transfer Mentor Program on April 16, according to Southeast.

MAC students will be assigned a transfer mentor, offering support as a community college student through their first semester of enrollment at the university.

President of Southeast Dr. Carlos Vargas and MAC President Dr. Steven Kurtz also signed an articulation agreement paving the way for a seamless transition for MAC Associate of Arts in Teaching graduates to transfer into four Southeast Bachelor of Science in Education programs.

“We are pleased to partner with Mineral Area College on these agreements and continue to meet the higher education needs of students in this region by providing the tools, resources and support they need to be successful,” Vargas said. “This agreement reflects the interests of both of our institutions and underscores our commitment to help prepare outstanding teachers who are educating students in classrooms throughout this area.”

For information on Southeast College of Education degree programs, call (573) 651-2123 or coe@semo.edu.

For more information about Southeast’s Transfer Mentor Program, visit www.semo.edu/transfermentor or call (573) 651-2590.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:52:35 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

  • Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    •   
Powered by Frankly