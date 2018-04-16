Carterville, IL man arrested on sexual assault charges

Billy Jeralds, 25, or Carterville, Ill., was arrested on April 13. (Source - Williamson County Sheriff's Department)

Carterville Police have arrested man on several outstanding warrants.

According to Carterville Police, on April 13, officers arrested Billy Jeralds, 25, of Carterville, Ill., on an outstanding warrant of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Assault, Unlawful Restraint and Domestic Battery.

The charges stem from a reported incident in Carterville involving a minor.

Jeralds was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

