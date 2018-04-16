Walker: Greitens should go if reports are accurate

A three-year-old girl gave back on Friday, April 13 for her birthday.
Due to a water main break, a boil water order has been issued for the 1300-1400 blocks of North Water and 5th Streets.
According to Paducah police, McCracken County man was put behind bars after two teenagers, reported missing from Henderson, Tennessee, showed up at a house in Forest Hills subdivision claiming to have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College (MAC) officials signed a memorandum of understanding for the Transfer Mentor Program on April 16, according to Southeast.
A Nell Holcomb Elementary School finished the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. His net time on Monday, April 16 was 3:54:55 with a placement of 14428.
