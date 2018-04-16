KY Secretary of State encourages Kentuckians to register to vote before deadline

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is encouraging all Kentuckians eligible to register to vote by the deadline, April 23.

This deadline is for those wishing to vote during the May Primary Election.

"We've made it easy to register to vote in Kentucky with GoVoteKY.com, and we are extremely proud of the portal's success. As of today, more than half a million people have used GoVoteKY.com to register, check or update their registration, or use the other voter tools," said Grimes. "I hope every Kentuckian who is not registered but is eligible will save time and go online to GoVoteKY.com to get registered before next week's deadline."

County clerks' offices throughout Kentucky will accept online and paper applications until 4 p.m. local time on the deadline and mail-in voter registration applications must be sent out by April 23.

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense, must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.”

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

For Kentuckians who are 17 years old, but will be 18 on or before the Nov. 6 General Election are able to register and vote in the upcoming Primary.

Voters who have recently moved will need to update their registration information no later than April 23, 2018. Pursuant to Kentucky law, voters who move from one county to another while the voter registration books are open and fail to update their information before the books close will not be able to vote in the Primary.

Changes in party affiliation for the 2018 Primary Election were due by Dec. 31, 2017. Voters who changed their party affiliation after that date will not be able to vote in partisan races in the Primary, although they may vote on non-partisan races on the ballot.

Voters who changed their party affiliation after Dec. 31, 2017, may still vote for their candidate(s) of choice in the November General Election.

