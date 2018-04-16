Paducah man indicted in sexual assault, kidnapping case

A western Kentucky man was indicted on Friday, May 11 on charges of rape and sodomy after two teens were reportedly kidnapped.

Joshua Meyer was indicted on five counts of rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. The grand jury also added a charge of possession of video showing a sex performance of a minor.

According to Paducah police, Meyer was arrested after two teenagers, reported missing from Henderson, Tennessee, showed up at a house in a Forest Hills subdivision claiming to have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

The girls, a 15 and 16-year-old, showed up at a house on Saturday, April 7. Police say the girls said they had been kidnapped from Tennessee and brought to Paducah by a man who lived nearby.

According to police, the teens told detectives that they had been abducted, and were sexually assaulted a number of times. They were also allegedly forced to cut and dye their hair. They said they escaped the home when the man went to work on April 7.

A computer check by police showed the girls had been reported missing from Chester County, Tenn. Law enforcement there was conducting a missing persons investigation, and a Paducah detective began working with them on the case.

A joint investigation showed that one of the two girls had previously had contact through social media with a Paducah man who lived in the area where the girls turned up.

A detective found the man’s home in Forest Hills and found the girls had accurately described the immediate area, the suspect's vehicle and the suspect himself.

Joshua S. Meyer was interviewed on Tuesday, April 10 when he allegedly told officers he had met one of the girls on social media more than a year ago, and he knew that they had run away from home in Henderson.

According to police, Meyer admitted driving to Henderson and bringing the girls back to Paducah and engaging in sex acts with both of them.

Meyer was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

