McCracken Co. KY man charged with rape, sodomy after teen girls claim to be kidnapped

A three-year-old girl gave back on Friday, April 13 for her birthday.
A three-year-old girl gave back on Friday, April 13 for her birthday.
Due to a water main break, a boil water order has been issued for the 1300-1400 blocks of North Water and 5th Streets.
Due to a water main break, a boil water order has been issued for the 1300-1400 blocks of North Water and 5th Streets.
According to Paducah police, McCracken County man was put behind bars after two teenagers, reported missing from Henderson, Tennessee, showed up at a house in Forest Hills subdivision claiming to have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
According to Paducah police, McCracken County man was put behind bars after two teenagers, reported missing from Henderson, Tennessee, showed up at a house in Forest Hills subdivision claiming to have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College (MAC) officials signed a memorandum of understanding for the Transfer Mentor Program on April 16, according to Southeast.
Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College (MAC) officials signed a memorandum of understanding for the Transfer Mentor Program on April 16, according to Southeast.
A Nell Holcomb Elementary School finished the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. His net time on Monday, April 16 was 3:54:55 with a placement of 14428.
A Nell Holcomb Elementary School finished the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. His net time on Monday, April 16 was 3:54:55 with a placement of 14428.
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.
Authorities say 19-year-old Steven Tanner Meyer abducted Alyssa Riley Cole from her home in the 300 block of Gose Road.
Authorities say 19-year-old Steven Tanner Meyer abducted Alyssa Riley Cole from her home in the 300 block of Gose Road.