McCracken Co. KY man charged with rape, sodomy after teen girls claim to be kidnapped

According to Paducah police, McCracken County man was put behind bars after two teenagers, reported missing from Henderson, Tennessee, showed up at a house in Forest Hills subdivision claiming to have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

The girls, a 15 and 16-year-old, showed up at a resident's house on Saturday, April 7. The girls said they had been kidnapped from Tennessee and brought to Paducah by a man who lived nearby.

According to police, the teens told detectives that they had been abducted, and were sexually assaulted a number of times. They were also forced to cut and dye their hair. They said they escaped the home when the man went to work on April 7.

A computer check by police showed the girls had been reported missing from Chester County, Tenn. Law enforcement there were conducting a missing persons investigation, and a Paducah detective began working with them on the case.

A joint investigation showed that one of the two girls had previously had contact through social media with a Paducah man who lived in the area where the girls turned up.

Det. Beau Green located the man’s home in Forest Hills and found the girls had accurately described the immediate area, his vehicle and the suspect himself.

Green interviewed Joshua S. Meyer, on Tuesday, April 10. Meyer told Green he had met one of the girls on social media more a year ago, and he knew that they had run away from home in Henderson.

According to police, Meyer admitted driving to Henderson and bringing the girls back to Paducah and engaging in sex acts with both of them.

Meyer was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and booked into McCracken

County Regional Jail.

The investigation is continuing. More charges are likely.

