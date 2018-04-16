Bill filed to separate SIU's Carbondale, Edwardsville campuses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bill filed to separate SIU's Carbondale, Edwardsville campuses

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A new bill introduced to the Illinois legislature proposes a separate SIU Board of Trustees, one for each campus. (Source: KFVS) A new bill introduced to the Illinois legislature proposes a separate SIU Board of Trustees, one for each campus. (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

Sponsored by Representatives Jay Hoffman, Katie Stuart, Monica Bristow and LaToya Greenwood, HB5861 would abolish the Board of Trustees of SIU and establish separate Boards of Trustees, one for the Carbondale campus and one for the Edwardsville campus.

You can click here to read the full text of the bill or read it below.

