Bill filed to separate SIU's Carbondale, Edwardsville campuses

Tonight will be another cold night and freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for much of the area.
Tonight will be another cold night and freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for much of the area.
Twenty restaurants in Mayfield and Graves County will offer samples of their cuisine Saturday, April 28, at the 5th annual Empty Bowls Event.
Twenty restaurants in Mayfield and Graves County will offer samples of their cuisine Saturday, April 28, at the 5th annual Empty Bowls Event.
A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.
A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.
Gov. Matt Bevin's secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has resigned to accept an appointment to the state Board of Education.
Gov. Matt Bevin's secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has resigned to accept an appointment to the state Board of Education.
No matter what type of tune that gets your toes tapping, there will likely be something for you at the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair. Heartland Weekend reports this year, the fair will celebrate the state's bicentennial.
No matter what type of tune that gets your toes tapping, there will likely be something for you at the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair. Heartland Weekend reports this year, the fair will celebrate the state's bicentennial.
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.