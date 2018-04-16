New leader chosen for St. Louis Veterans Home

Tonight will be another cold night and freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for much of the area.
Twenty restaurants in Mayfield and Graves County will offer samples of their cuisine Saturday, April 28, at the 5th annual Empty Bowls Event.
A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.
Gov. Matt Bevin's secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has resigned to accept an appointment to the state Board of Education.
No matter what type of tune that gets your toes tapping, there will likely be something for you at the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair. Heartland Weekend reports this year, the fair will celebrate the state's bicentennial.
