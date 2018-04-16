5th annual Empty Bowls event benefits the hungry in Mayfield-Gra - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5th annual Empty Bowls event benefits the hungry in Mayfield-Graves County

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
Twenty restaurants in Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky will offer samples of their cuisine Saturday, April 28, at the 5th annual Empty Bowls Event. (Source: Darlene Easterwood Twenty restaurants in Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky will offer samples of their cuisine Saturday, April 28, at the 5th annual Empty Bowls Event. (Source: Darlene Easterwood
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Twenty restaurants in Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky will offer samples of their cuisine Saturday, April 28, at the 5th annual Empty Bowls Event.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at Trace Creek Baptist Church’s Family Life Center, 3357 State Route 131.

Money raised goes to the Mayfield-Graves County Food Pantry.

For a $15 ticket, each diner gets to pick from a mixture of a unique bowl to gather samples from participating restaurants.

After eating, participants take the bowls home as a reminder of hungry people around the world and in their own community.

Participating restaurants this year are: A&B BBQ, Carr’s Steakhouse, Cracker Barrel, Dairy Queen, Dinner Bell, Domino’s, Happy House, Hardee’s, Larry, Darrel & Darrel, Majestic Pizza and Steak House, Mayfield Creek Market, Red’s Donut Shop of Mayfield, Rita’s Café, Snappy Tomato, Southern Red’s BBQ, Taco John’s, The Catfish House, Wendy’s, Wilma’s Kountry Kitchen, and Wings, Etc.

“Each year we have been blessed to have 20 of the local restaurants donate their time and food to help us raise funds to feed the hungry of our county,” said Claudia Heath, who started the local effort and has served as project coordinator each year.

In addition to all the food tasting, there will be a silent auction and door prizes donated by local merchants and individuals.

There are about 20 silent auction items including paintings by local artists, unique home décor items, jewelry and one of a kind items donated by local artisans.

Local businesses and individuals donating auction and door prizes to date are: The Artisan Event, King’s Antiques and Florist, Stone’s Drug Store, Duncan’s Drugs, Broadway Flowers & Gifts, Food Giant, The Frosted Farmhouse, plus 12 local artists. 

Tickets are available at the Trace Creek Church office, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday; The Good News Shoppe;  or the Mayfield Food Pantry.

 For 10 or more tickets call Claudia Heath at 270-705-6062.

Tickets will also be available at the door as long as there are enough bowls to accommodate diners.

About 1,000 persons are expected to attend.

The past four years the event has raised about $50,000 for the Food Pantry.

The Empty Bowls project is an international effort started some 20 years ago to help alleviate hunger and raise awareness of the issues of hunger around the world.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:52:35 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

  • Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    •   
Powered by Frankly