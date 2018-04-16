5th annual Empty Bowls event benefits the hungry in Mayfield-Graves County

Twenty restaurants in Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky will offer samples of their cuisine Saturday, April 28, at the 5th annual Empty Bowls Event. (Source: Darlene Easterwood

Twenty restaurants in Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky will offer samples of their cuisine Saturday, April 28, at the 5th annual Empty Bowls Event.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at Trace Creek Baptist Church’s Family Life Center, 3357 State Route 131.

Money raised goes to the Mayfield-Graves County Food Pantry.

For a $15 ticket, each diner gets to pick from a mixture of a unique bowl to gather samples from participating restaurants.

After eating, participants take the bowls home as a reminder of hungry people around the world and in their own community.

Participating restaurants this year are: A&B BBQ, Carr’s Steakhouse, Cracker Barrel, Dairy Queen, Dinner Bell, Domino’s, Happy House, Hardee’s, Larry, Darrel & Darrel, Majestic Pizza and Steak House, Mayfield Creek Market, Red’s Donut Shop of Mayfield, Rita’s Café, Snappy Tomato, Southern Red’s BBQ, Taco John’s, The Catfish House, Wendy’s, Wilma’s Kountry Kitchen, and Wings, Etc.

“Each year we have been blessed to have 20 of the local restaurants donate their time and food to help us raise funds to feed the hungry of our county,” said Claudia Heath, who started the local effort and has served as project coordinator each year.

In addition to all the food tasting, there will be a silent auction and door prizes donated by local merchants and individuals.

There are about 20 silent auction items including paintings by local artists, unique home décor items, jewelry and one of a kind items donated by local artisans.

Local businesses and individuals donating auction and door prizes to date are: The Artisan Event, King’s Antiques and Florist, Stone’s Drug Store, Duncan’s Drugs, Broadway Flowers & Gifts, Food Giant, The Frosted Farmhouse, plus 12 local artists.

Tickets are available at the Trace Creek Church office, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday; The Good News Shoppe; or the Mayfield Food Pantry.

For 10 or more tickets call Claudia Heath at 270-705-6062.

Tickets will also be available at the door as long as there are enough bowls to accommodate diners.

About 1,000 persons are expected to attend.

The past four years the event has raised about $50,000 for the Food Pantry.

The Empty Bowls project is an international effort started some 20 years ago to help alleviate hunger and raise awareness of the issues of hunger around the world.

