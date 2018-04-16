First Alert: Winter is back, prepare for the cold

Laura Wibbenmeyer said feels like numbers are in the 20s in many areas this morning and the chill will hang with us all day.
Laura Wibbenmeyer said feels like numbers are in the 20s in many areas this morning and the chill will hang with us all day.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department will participate in the Illinois Drop It and Drive program from April 16 to 30.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department will participate in the Illinois Drop It and Drive program from April 16 to 30.
An Arkansas man is in custody after running from law enforcement in Jackson County, Illinois.
An Arkansas man is in custody after running from law enforcement in Jackson County, Illinois.
An advertising group in Illinois is providing free advertising space statewide to help promote a new helpline for those struggling with opioids and other substance abuse.
An advertising group in Illinois is providing free advertising space statewide to help promote a new helpline for those struggling with opioids and other substance abuse.
Good morning, it is Monday, April 16. First Alert Forecast It feels like winter outside. Current wind chills are in the 20s with some flurries.
Good morning, it is Monday, April 16. First Alert Forecast It feels like winter outside. Current wind chills are in the 20s with some flurries.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.
Former FBI Director James Comey answered "possibly" when asked if the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he encouraged him to close the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Former FBI Director James Comey answered "possibly" when asked if the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he encouraged him to close the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.