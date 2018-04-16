First Alert: Winter is back, prepare for the cold

Feels like temperatures are in the 20s (Source: KFVS)

Grab the heavy coats and gloves this morning! Winter is back!

Laura Wibbenmeyer said feels like numbers are in the 20s in many areas this morning and the chill will hang with us all day.

Temperatures today will only climb into the 40s and 50s today with breezy conditions making it feel even colder. Clouds will slowly clear from west to east with a few flurries likely.

Tonight will be another cold night and freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for much of the area.

Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the workweek. Rain chances return late Saturday.

