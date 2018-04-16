Jackson Co., IL officials participate in Drop It and Drive program

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department will participate in the Illinois Drop It and Drive program from April 16 to 30.

Increased driving patrols were made possible by a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation, Bureau of Safety Programs and Engineering.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the sheriff's office would like to remind motorists that if they drive with a phone in one hand they can expect a ticket in the other.

Officers said traffic fatalities are on the rise in Illinois and across the country. Ten people are killed each day in distracted driving crashes, contributing to the 37,000 people killed in crashes on U.S. roadways in 2016, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Texting and driving can take a driver's eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds according to officers. When driving 55 miles per hour, drivers can travel the length of a football field without looking at the road.

