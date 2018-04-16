Illinois group donates billboards for opioids helpline

An advertising group in Illinois is providing free advertising space statewide to help promote a new helpline for those struggling with opioids and other substance abuse.
Good morning, it is Monday, April 16. First Alert Forecast It feels like winter outside. Current wind chills are in the 20s with some flurries.
The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently recognized for being the best Top Manned Partner program in the region.
Phone lines are back in service at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.
