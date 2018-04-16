Illinois group donates billboards for opioids helpline - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois group donates billboards for opioids helpline

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

CHICAGO (AP) - An advertising group in Illinois is providing free advertising space statewide to help promote a new helpline for those struggling with opioids and other substance abuse.

A statement from the state's Department of Human Services says the Outdoor Advertising Association of Illinois has donated some 100 billboards. They will advertise the helpline that offers treatment information for anyone who has questions about opioids and other substances. Several large billboards will appear on tollways.

The Illinois Department of Human Services launched the helpline in December. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's also free and confidential. The number for the helpline is 1-833-2FINDHELP.

It's funded by federal grant money.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Illinois group donates billboards for opioids helpline

    Illinois group donates billboards for opioids helpline

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:22 AM EDT2018-04-16 10:22:34 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    An advertising group in Illinois is providing free advertising space statewide to help promote a new helpline for those struggling with opioids and other substance abuse.

    An advertising group in Illinois is providing free advertising space statewide to help promote a new helpline for those struggling with opioids and other substance abuse.

  • What you need to know April 16

    What you need to know April 16

    Monday, April 16 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-04-16 09:19:47 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Monday, April 16. First Alert Forecast It feels like winter outside. Current wind chills are in the 20s with some flurries. 

    Good morning, it is Monday, April 16. First Alert Forecast It feels like winter outside. Current wind chills are in the 20s with some flurries. 

  • Murray State ROTC program honored as Top Manned Partner

    Murray State ROTC program honored as Top Manned Partner

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-04-16 00:57:10 GMT
    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program. The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, IndiThe Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program. The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indi
    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program. The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, IndiThe Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program. The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indi

    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently recognized for being the best Top Manned Partner program in the region.

    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently recognized for being the best Top Manned Partner program in the region.

    •   
Powered by Frankly