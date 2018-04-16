What you need to know April 16

It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

Good morning, it is Monday, April 16.

First Alert Forecast

It feels like winter outside. Current wind chills are in the 20s with some flurries. Laura Wibbenmeyer says it will be chilly all day.

Some places might not get out of the 40s and some feels-like temperatures won’t get out of the 30s. Clouds will clear from West to East, later today.

That clearing will make for a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. Frost and freeze advisories will be in effect for tonight and tomorrow morning because the wind will let up and the temps will drop to around freezing in northern parts of the Heartland.

Several dry and mild days during the work week will follow. Rain and clouds will be back in time for the weekend.

Making headlines

Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.

Phone lines are back in service at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

Tax experts recommend you use the two extra filing days wisely as you are urged to get those taxes filed in time.

Two people are dead after troopers say the semi-truck they were in drove off Interstate 64 and into a river

A Paducah, Ky. High School Student took the top prize at the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.

Trending web stories

The LAPD's anti-piracy unit said makeup seized in a $700,000 raid contained feces.

A woman with special needs was found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van.

