What you need to know April 16

April 16
It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay) It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)
Good morning, it is Monday, April 16.

First Alert Forecast

It feels like winter outside. Current wind chills are in the 20s with some flurries. Laura Wibbenmeyer says it will be chilly all day.

Some places might not get out of the 40s and some feels-like temperatures won’t get out of the 30s. Clouds will clear from West to East, later today.

That clearing will make for a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. Frost and freeze advisories will be in effect for tonight and tomorrow morning because the wind will let up and the temps will drop to around freezing in northern parts of the Heartland.

Several dry and mild days during the work week will follow. Rain and clouds will be back in time for the weekend.

Making headlines

Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.

Phone lines are back in service at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

Tax experts recommend you use the two extra filing days wisely as you are urged to get those taxes filed in time.

Two people are dead after troopers say the semi-truck they were in drove off Interstate 64 and into a river 

A Paducah, Ky. High School Student took the top prize at the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.

Trending web stories

The LAPD's anti-piracy unit said makeup seized in a $700,000 raid contained feces.

A woman with special needs was found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

  Illinois group donates billboards for opioids helpline

    Monday, April 16 2018
    An advertising group in Illinois is providing free advertising space statewide to help promote a new helpline for those struggling with opioids and other substance abuse.

    Monday, April 16 2018
    Sunday, April 15 2018
    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program. The honor recognizes Murray State's ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana region.
    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently recognized for being the best Top Manned Partner program in the region.

  7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    Monday, April 16 2018
    Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

  Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested

    Sunday, April 15 2018
    Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)Calls are growing to boycott Starbucks following a controversial arrest inside a Philadelphia coffee shop. (Source: Melissa DePino/Twitter/CNN)

    Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.

  Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

