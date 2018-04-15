Cardinals sweep 4-game series from Reds with 3-2 victory

Carlos Martinez struck out a season-high 11 batters in seven shutout innings and Harrison Bader's two-run home run helped the St. Louis Cardinals complete their first four-game sweep in Cincinnati since 1949...
The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.
The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.
Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of his one-game suspension stemming from an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and sat out Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
