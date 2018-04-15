Mobile Home damaged in fire near Campbell, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mobile Home damaged in fire near Campbell, MO

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Heavy smoke from a mobile home fire near Campbell, Mo. (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Department.) Heavy smoke from a mobile home fire near Campbell, Mo. (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Department.)
CAMPBELL, MO (KFVS) -

Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.

According to the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department, at around 3:00 a.m. crew responded to a mobile home fire.

The is considered a total loss. Heavy smoke and flames were present when crews arrived.

