Mobile Home damaged in fire near Campbell, MO

Heavy smoke from a mobile home fire near Campbell, Mo. (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Department.)

Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.

According to the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department, at around 3:00 a.m. crew responded to a mobile home fire.

The is considered a total loss. Heavy smoke and flames were present when crews arrived.

