Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Department phone lines back in service

The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently recognized for being the best Top Manned Partner program in the region.
Phone lines are back in service at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.
Tax experts are busy as the deadline approaches on Tuesday, April 17.
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 1963. Fifty-five years ago, these were the songs DJ's were spinning on AM Radio.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.
