Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Department phone lines back in serv - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Department phone lines back in service

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office phone line is back in service. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office phone line is back in service. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Phone lines are back in service at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the non-emergency phone line went down at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 15.

Those with an emergency were still able to dial 911.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Murray State ROTC program honored as Top Manned Partner

    Murray State ROTC program honored as Top Manned Partner

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-04-16 00:57:10 GMT
    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program. The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, IndiThe Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program. The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indi
    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program. The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, IndiThe Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently honored with a regional recognition as the best Top Manned Partner program. The honor recognizes Murray State’s ROTC program as the best extension program in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indi

    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently recognized for being the best Top Manned Partner program in the region.

    The Army ROTC program at Murray State University was recently recognized for being the best Top Manned Partner program in the region.

  • Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Department phone lines back in service

    Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Department phone lines back in service

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-04-16 00:41:19 GMT
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office phone line is back in service. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office phone line is back in service. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Phone lines are back in service at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

    Phone lines are back in service at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

  • Mobile Home damaged in fire near Campbell, MO

    Mobile Home damaged in fire near Campbell, MO

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:05:36 GMT
    Heavy smoke from a mobile home fire near Campbell, Mo. (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Department.)Heavy smoke from a mobile home fire near Campbell, Mo. (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Department.)

    Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.

    Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:22:31 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly