Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Department phone lines back in service

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office phone line is back in service.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Phone lines are back in service at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the non-emergency phone line went down at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 15.

Those with an emergency were still able to dial 911.

