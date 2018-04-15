Tax experts urge to get taxes by deadline to avoid penalties

Phone lines are back in service at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.
Tax experts are busy as the deadline approaches on Tuesday, April 17.
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 1963. Fifty-five years ago, these were the songs DJ's were spinning on AM Radio.
Get back into the swing of things with the Rend Lake College Market Place Golf Outlet as they host their Super Demo Day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.
R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and decorated Marine, passed away Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
