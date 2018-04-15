First Alert: Cloudy and cold with a freeze warning tonight

It's going to be a chilly Sunday in the Heartland. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)

This afternoon will be cloudy and cool with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Temperatures have been about 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

There is a chance of a scattered light shower this afternoon and into the early evening hours. Cooler air will be taking over causing the possibility of snow flurries.

A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday morning with temperatures in the low 30s.

Monday morning will start off chilly with clouds, but more sun than what we have seen the past few days. It will be another cool day of the week with temperatures in the 50s.



Tuesday things will warm up with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s to the heartland.

