First Alert: Chilly Sunday, scattered rain showers could turn to flurries

It's going to be a chilly Sunday in the Heartland. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)

Lingering showers associated with a cold front will continue in our eastern counties on Sunday morning with a gradual clearing in western portions of the Heartland.

The best chances of seeing the sun will be during the morning hours.

Rain should move out before noon with more clouds moving back in. There is a chance for isolated showers during the early afternoon. Scattered rain showers are possible during the late afternoon/early evening.

During this time, cooler air will be taking over causing a change over from rain to snow. This means that some areas, especially in our northern counties, may see some snowflakes.

There is a small chance of seeing a dusting on some surfaces, but it will likely just be flakes.

High temperatures on Sunday will struggle to make it into the upper 40s. A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday morning due to low temperatures being in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The beginning of next week will be cooler for spring, but a warm front moving in on Tuesday will bring back the upper 60s and low 70s to the Heartland.

Luckily, we are looking dry almost all of next week. There is a chance of light rain on Wednesday, but our next big rain-maker won’t move in until next weekend.

