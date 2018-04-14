2 dead after semi truck becomes submerged in river off I-64 in W - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 dead after semi truck becomes submerged in river off I-64 in White Co., IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A driver and his passenger are dead after the semi truck they were in drove off I-64 and into the river in rural White County, Ill. (Source: Raycom Media) A driver and his passenger are dead after the semi truck they were in drove off I-64 and into the river in rural White County, Ill. (Source: Raycom Media)
WHITE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people are dead after troopers say the semi truck they were in drove off Interstate 64 and into a river around 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, April 14.

According to Illinois State Police's preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2016 International truck/tractor with a semi-trailer combination, 48-year-old Michael C. Goffinet, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was going westbound on I-64 in White County when for unknown reasons he left the south side of the road at around the 124 mile marker.

Troopers say he then drove into the center median and into the Little Wabash River where the vehicle was submerged.

Goffinet and his passenger, 36-year-old Charles A. Boggs, of Petal, Mississippi, were recovered and pronounced dead at the scene by the White County Coroner's Office.

