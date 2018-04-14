2 dead after semi truck becomes submerged in river off I-64 in White Co., IL

Two people are dead after troopers say the semi truck they were in drove off Interstate 64 and into a river around 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, April 14.
One person is in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
Police said they arrested Brandon M. Rasch, 28, of Centralia for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.
Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri.
Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Bill Cosby's chief accuser sent jurors into the weekend with a stark portrait of the night she says the man she viewed as a friend and mentor tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his own sexual gratification.