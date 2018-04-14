Girl Scouts donate Easter baskets to SSM Health at Home - Hospic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Girl Scouts donate Easter baskets to SSM Health at Home - Hospice

Written by Jordin Wyatt, Production Assistant
From left: SSM Health at Home - Hospice employees, Ruth Heinzmann, Patty Miller, Andrea Shupe, and Chris Hayes with just a few of the Jefferson County Girl Scouts’ Easter baskets that were delivered to the patients of SSM Health at Home – Hospice. From left: SSM Health at Home - Hospice employees, Ruth Heinzmann, Patty Miller, Andrea Shupe, and Chris Hayes with just a few of the Jefferson County Girl Scouts’ Easter baskets that were delivered to the patients of SSM Health at Home – Hospice.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Jefferson County Girl Scouts donated Easter baskets which allowed SSM Health at Home- Hospice to deliver the baskets to hospice patients. 

The baskets were delivered to patients in their nine county service area including Jefferson, Marion, Wayne, Edwards, Hamilton, Franklin, Perry, Washington, and Clinton counties. 

A total of 44 baskets filled with personal care items and Easter treats were donated by the Girl Scout troops. 

Chris Hayes, SSM Health at Home - Hospice branch manager said “We are so appreciative for the Jefferson County Girl Scouts for their continued support of our hospice program. Our patients and their families are truly touched to know that others are thinking of them.”

This year’s Jefferson County Girl Scout donations are from Troops  8872, 8609, 8653, 8626, 8643 along with volunteers Sheila Jolly-Scrivner, Joan Foltz, Ruthie Alexander and Virginia Hall. 

