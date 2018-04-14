Paducah, KY high school student wins $18,000 scholarship

A Paducah, Ky. native is one of the finalist. (Source: American Legion)

A Paducah, Ky. High School Student took the top prize at the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, “A Constitutional Speech Contest.”

Clarissa Frederich of Paducah, Ky. won an $18,000 scholarship. $16,000 and $14,000 are the second and third respectively.

The competition was held on Sunday, April 15 in Indianapolis, Ind. at 10 a.m.

