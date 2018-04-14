Paducah, KY high school student wins $18,000 scholarship

A Paducah, Ky. Hich School Student is in the final three for the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, “A Constitutional Speech Contest.”
Lingering showers associated with a cold front will continue in our eastern counties on Sunday morning with a gradual clearing in western portions of the Heartland.
Two people are dead after troopers say the semi truck they were in drove off Interstate 64 and into a river around 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, April 14.
One person is in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
Police said they arrested Brandon M. Rasch, 28, of Centralia for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.
