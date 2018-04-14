Paducah, KY high school student in final 3 for Scholarship program

A Paducah, Ky. native is one of the finalist. (Source: American Legion)

A Paducah, Ky. High School Student is in the final three for the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, “A Constitutional Speech Contest.”

Clarissa Frederich of Paducah, Ky. is one of the three finalists in the scholarship program.

Frederich will be competing for a chance to win an $18,000 scholarship as the top prize. $16,000 and $14,000 are the second and third respectively.

The competition will webcast at 10 a.m. EST on www.legion.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.