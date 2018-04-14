Vehicle hits pole, leading to 635 without power

A vehicle crash lead to hundreds of outages in Brookport, Ill. on Saturday, April 14.

According to Ameren Illinois, around 11:00 a.m. a vehicle hit a power pole, leading to several outages in the area.

Ameren crew were able to repair the damage and restore power around 6:00 p.m.

