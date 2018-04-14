Messy morning brings thousands to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau

Messy Morning brought in roughly 3,000 people to the A.C. Brase Arena building in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

Children were able to get messy in a variety of ways from painting with their hands, playing with slime, bubbles and a lot more.

The event celebrates the "week of the young child," providing hands-on educational activities for children designed to celebrate enthusiasm, creativity and energy.

The free event was hosted by the Community Caring Council.

