Messy morning brings thousands to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Messy Morning brought in roughly 3,000 people to the A.C. Brase Arena building in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. 

Children were able to get messy in a variety of ways from painting with their hands, playing with slime, bubbles and a lot more. 

The event celebrates the "week of the young child," providing hands-on educational activities for children designed to celebrate enthusiasm, creativity and energy. 

The free event was hosted by the Community Caring Council.

