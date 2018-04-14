Kids celebrate autism awareness in Cape Girardeau

Over a thousand people came out to the Eagles in Cape Girardeau to help celebrate Autism Awareness month.

Children were able to play a variety of carnival games, bounce in a bouncy house, check out police and fire department apparatus and more.

The Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri welcomed donations but the entire event was free to all as they just wanted to spread awareness for autism.

