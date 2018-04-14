Athletes compete in Special Olympics Spring Games

The Southeast Area Special Olympics and the Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Department hosted the annual Spring Games event in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

Over a thousand were on hand at the SEMO Recreation Center as athletes competed in a variety of track and field events while spectators watched and cheered them on.

Athletes participated in the softball throw, shot put, standing and running long jump, tee ball throw, wheelchair slalom, a variety of meter runs and walks and more.

Athletes were awarded medals after each race.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.