Lawmakers react to airstrikes in Syria

Lawmakers representing the Heartland respond to the airstrikes in Syria in response to the most recent chemical weapon attack.
The Art Council of Southeast Missouri has extended the deadline for submission into the 'Art and 'Fear exhibit to April 17.
Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.
A Malden, Missouri man is facing charges of assault and attempted rape.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the joint airstrikes carried out by the United States, Great Britain, and France targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons infrastructure:
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
Jeff Zeigler allegedly fired one shot at Brennan Walker who asked for directions to school after he missed the bus.
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
