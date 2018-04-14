Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)

The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

Cardinals infielder Greg Garcia put on a show against the Reds with Two Home runs and 3 RBIs.

Other runs came from Marcell Ozuna with a sac fly and doubles from Jose Martinez and Tommy Pham.

The Cardinals win 6-1 and now have a record of 8-7.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.